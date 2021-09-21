Can I get a restraining order against my husband if we have 50-50 custody?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a dilemma regarding my husband and my credit score. At the holidays, I took out a department store card. I never received the card, nor did I receive any billing statements. I wrote to the store through its website in December and January and never received a response. My credit score was 750 at that time. I found out that it has dropped over 100 points. I found a bill from the store dated in June just this week when I was looking for mortgage information. The bill had dropped behind my husband’s desk and was under the baseboard heater. My husband is asking to separate, but I think he is deliberately trying to ruin my credit in advance of doing so. How do I proceed now? Do I just pay the bill? Do I try to speak to someone? Do I go to a credit bureau to fix things? My husband denies everything, but I do not believe him.

