Can I get a restraining order against my husband if we have 50-50 custody?

 7 days ago

Maybe, but a mere scrap of paper with about the same worth as used toilet paper that likely won't do anything but encourage him to screw with you more, may not be the best way to handle this. You may want to consult with a local family law attorney first who can review your specific situation in more detail than can be done in a limited forum like this and lay out your options for you. If it turns out he has violated any laws during his bouts of inappropriate behavior, an arrest warrant and the subsequent arrest record from your local magistrate and possible conviction might be a better way to put him in his proverbial place and force him into compliance. Bullies tend to walk all over you - if you allow it. Best of luck.

NBCMontana

Hungry Horse woman admits trafficking estimated 86,976 doses of methamphetamine

BUTTE, Mont. — A Hungry Horse woman pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court on Friday. Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, was accused of trafficking approximately 24 pounds, or 86,976 doses of methamphetamine between May 2019 and May 2020, a U.S. Attorney's Office press release notes. She was caught with meth and firearms in vehicles in January and February of 2020, the attorney's office notes.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
Slate

I Think My Husband Is Trying to Destroy My Credit Before We Divorce

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a dilemma regarding my husband and my credit score. At the holidays, I took out a department store card. I never received the card, nor did I receive any billing statements. I wrote to the store through its website in December and January and never received a response. My credit score was 750 at that time. I found out that it has dropped over 100 points. I found a bill from the store dated in June just this week when I was looking for mortgage information. The bill had dropped behind my husband’s desk and was under the baseboard heater. My husband is asking to separate, but I think he is deliberately trying to ruin my credit in advance of doing so. How do I proceed now? Do I just pay the bill? Do I try to speak to someone? Do I go to a credit bureau to fix things? My husband denies everything, but I do not believe him.
crossroadstoday.com

Paxton secures temporary restraining order against Paris I.S.D.

AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that a Lamar County district court issued a temporary restraining order against Paris I.S.D. regarding its mask mandate. The court and General Paxton agree that the district lacks “authority to issue or enforce a facemask mandate in light of Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38.” They also prohibited the district from enforcing its mandate, as long as GA-38 remains in effect. After the Fort Worth Court of Appeals reinstated a temporary injunction against Fort Worth I.S.D.’s mask mandate, this is the second recent win for the rule of law in Texas.
PARIS, TX
Missouri Independent

Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations

More than 10 years ago, a Cole County judge decided that “knowing” violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law by a state agency should be punished by awarding fees to the attorneys who prosecuted the violations. Last week — two judges and two state attorneys general later — Circuit Judge Cotton Walker finally ordered the Missouri […] The post Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Gaffney Ledger

Councilwoman gets hearing for restraining order request

A Gaffney city councilwoman will finally have her day in court. After two continuances, a hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today (Friday) in Magistrate’s Court to hear councilwoman Steph Smith’s request for a harassment and stalking restraining order against Arjana “Ana” Moss, the wife of Gaffney Mayor Dr. Randy Moss. Smith’s complaint alleges that she has been harassed […]
GAFFNEY, SC
CBS Chicago

Transgender Attorney Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s a transgender attorney who says she’s been repeatedly harassed and discriminated against in court. The other problem? The state’s ethics rules for attorneys actually allow that. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us inside her fight for stronger protections. Her name is Sheryl Ring. It’s printed on the official card issued to licensed attorneys in Illinois. But that hasn’t stopped a revolving door of problems at one courthouse after another across Chicagoland. “I have judges out me,” she said. “Dead-name me,” meaning using her birth name after she had it legally changed. “I have been misgendered or called slurs from the bench,”...
CHICAGO, IL

