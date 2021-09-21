Can I get a restraining order against my husband if we have 50-50 custody?
Maybe, but a mere scrap of paper with about the same worth as used toilet paper that likely won't do anything but encourage him to screw with you more, may not be the best way to handle this. You may want to consult with a local family law attorney first who can review your specific situation in more detail than can be done in a limited forum like this and lay out your options for you. If it turns out he has violated any laws during his bouts of inappropriate behavior, an arrest warrant and the subsequent arrest record from your local magistrate and possible conviction might be a better way to put him in his proverbial place and force him into compliance. Bullies tend to walk all over you - if you allow it. Best of luck.avvo.com
