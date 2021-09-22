'Get A Shot, Get A Hundred Bucks': Milwaukee Mayor Announces Citywide COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives

The city of Milwaukee will offer residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a $100 gift card starting Thursday, Sept. 23. The incentive program is similar to one started by the state of Wisconsin which coincided with more than 142,000 people getting their first shot between Aug. 20 and Sept.19. The statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program has since ended, but people who received a shot during that period can still submit their information until Sept. 30 to claim their $100 reward.