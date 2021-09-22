O’Connor Pavilion

Do you love going to the mountains but hate the car ride? We found a small town in Indiana that has been often compared to Gatlinburg. It maybe be just like Gatlinburg but it's called Nashville, Indiana otherwise known as Brown County . I know it's totally confusing right?! Go with me if you will down the road to this gorgeous little country town just under three hours from Owensboro. I have never visited but the more I research the more I fall in love with the all it has to offer.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO