O’Connor Pavilion

By Daniel Sewell
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO’CONNOR PAVILION is a seasonal, outdoor site. It’s stunning for ceremonies, receptions, reunions and outdoor parties. You may use a caterer or bring in your own food, including alcohol. This site offers: Covered, open-sided Pavilion, seating for 140 people (handicap accessible – rough terrain in some areas), volleyball court, horseshoe pits, fire pit, restrooms, electricity near shelter, and a private meadow for ceremonies. DJ’s are welcome (with careful monitoring of sound). Maximum capacity of 350 people, available from May 15 – Sep. 30 (weather permitting). The O’Connor Pavilion rental fee is $1,250, and covers 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. No half day rentals.

www.eptrail.com

