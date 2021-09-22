CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Walsh’s Garden

By Daniel Sewell
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRS. WALSH’S GARDEN is situated at the west end of downtown, tucked tightly into a mountainside on Elkhorn Avenue. The grand entry gate welcomes you to a spacious reception area, surrounded by a protected outdoor garden with natural pathways through a botanic setting.

www.eptrail.com

