Mrs. Walsh’s Garden

Be on Your Wurst Behavior at Red’s Beer Garden’s Oktoberfest. Prost! It’s that time of year again. Between September 21st and October 3rd, Red’s Beer Garden is hosting two weeks of food and craft beer specials in honor of Oktoberfest. Get into the fall feeling by pairing their limited-edition Oktoberfest hash and German potato salad with Märzen craft brews from Ayinger Brewery, Halfway Crooks Beer, Bold Monk, Arches Brewing, Jack’s Abby, Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co., and Dry Country Brewing Co. All the Oktoberfest offerings will be available in Red’s expansive grab-and-go coolers or on draft. Red’s will also be hosting a Märzen Beer Tasting and Class on Friday, September 24th that’s only $15 per person. The following Friday, October 1st, an Oktoberfest-themed, adult spelling bee and Line Creek Brewing Co. tap takeover will commence at 7 p.m. Registration is $10 and includes a Line Creek pint glass. The winner will receive a Line Creek bag o’ swag, beer tickets for the brewery, and bragging rights. Masks are required indoors or when not eating and/or drinking at a table.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO