Best AIO cooler for CPUs
All-in-one coolers have come a long way and the best AIO coolers are a great way to keep your CPU cool. And with modern silicon's dynamic performance levels, maintaining excellent cooling is more important than ever. A good quality AIO cooler doesn't just keep your rig cool and quiet, it can directly impact the performance of your system thanks to the way the turbo modes of modern CPUs work. But there are hundreds of coolers to choose from. Where to begin?www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0