Biden doubling vaccine purchase, calls for more global shots
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
FOX Carolina
6 days ago
(AP) - President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world. Biden is also set to embrace a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration not to use its public health authority to turn away any migrant families who illegally cross the southern border into the United States, an abandonment of U.S. policy in effect since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The election comes at a time of strained relations between Germany and the U.S. The next German government will have to work closely with the Biden administration if both sides want to smooth tensions. U.S. President Joe Biden said "I will be darned" on Sunday, after a reporter told him...
Angela Merkel blew off Biden when he tried to call her first after taking office, per the Wall Street Journal. Merkel brushed off the "symbolism" of Biden wanting to reach out to before other world leaders as "irrelevant." The snub from Merkel, who is stepping down as chancellor, shows disillusionment...
President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
It’s long been one of President Biden’s favorite sayings: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”. Now, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with the alternative: Donald Trump.
Is Joe Biden failing? Less than nine months into his presidency, rising numbers of Americans and not a few foreign allies appear to think so. Polls last week by Gallup and Rasmussen put his national approval rating at minus 10 points. His overall poll average is minus 4. That compares with a positive approval rating of 19 points in January when he took office.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the U.S. presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war between the kingdom and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sullivan will be the highest-ranking...
The Biden administration is reportedly in talks with the Indian government about when the latter would resume COVID-19 vaccine exports, a senior administration official has said. There are also plans to offer a higher-profile role for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the global summit to be held in New...
President Joe Biden on Monday publicly received a booster shot for the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with the jab coming after top U.S. health officials approved them for people over age 65 and certain other groups. "Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," Biden said just before getting the shot.
Analysts and lawmakers called President Joe Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars," with even one supporter calling the claim false. Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that "ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families." Moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
Joe Biden will promote his mammoth middle class spending plan in a White House speech Thursday, with trillions of dollars in Congress and perhaps the fate of his presidency itself in play. The White House said Biden will argue for "leveling the playing field in our economy to bring down...
The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world. The U.S. purchase of another 500 million shots brings the total U.S. vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses through 2022. At a virtual “vaccine summit” on the...
President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. ”Vice President Kamala Harris 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
Conservative commentator Peter Schweizer said there is "no question" President Biden has a conflict of interest with China, showing a "strategic retreat" by the U.S. "There’s no question those conflicts exist. Joe Biden himself, two of his family members, his son, Hunter Biden — of course — and his brother, James Biden, have received millions of dollars from politically connected Chinese interests," Schweizer said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up US commitment marks the cornerstone of...
