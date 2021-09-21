‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Won’t Return For A Second Season
The Queen's Gambit took home a whopping 11 Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, including the top prize of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Critics and audiences alike were dazzled by Netflix's period drama, which follows Anya Taylor-Joy as a fictional chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. Typically, when a show is so popular, a second season is almost immediately ordered. But according to the show's executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg, there will be no Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit.
