Energy Industry

Soaring energy prices become major headache for China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope is being ravaged by an unprecedented energy crisis, and it may already be spreading. Asia, the world's biggest buyer of gas and coal, may be next, with China particularly vulnerable because of the size of its economy. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the big problem for China is not natural gas....

Natural Gas: Anxiety At High Pitch

Natural gas prices surged in response to increasing signs of a global energy shortage at the start of the northern hemisphere winter heating season. Futures started this week with a gap-up in a follow-up move to the last trading session of the previous week. Undoubtedly, the current rally started in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida which damaged production facilities in the US.
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The European energy crisis is going global as the lack of natural gas supply begins to influence oil and coal markets. Oil prices are set to break the $80 market as gas-to-oil switching increases oil demand amid continued supply outages. Coal prices have hit a 13-year high in Europe and...
Daily Mail

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed firm Green after it became latest in raft of small suppliers to fail in wake of soaring gas prices

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month. Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.
Meng and the two Michaels: Why China's hostage diplomacy failed

On the face of it, the fact that Canada's "two Michaels" - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - boarded a Canadian government aircraft in Beijing at about the same time that Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was being released from her extradition hearing bail requirements in Vancouver might indicate to some that China's "hostage diplomacy" was successful.
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Fortune

Why lumber prices are suddenly rising again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A month after lumber prices finally returned to normal, prices for wood are ticking up once again—and analysts predict more price hikes are on the way. The lumber bubble was created by a perfect storm...
Technology stocks drift down during indecisive day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were indecisive Monday. Industrial shares rose modestly, while the tech sector was sold off. "What we're seeing is a change in the season, and it's shifting to some of the more cyclical areas of the market," Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut told Reuters news agency Monday. "Today is an indication as to what you're going to see going forward."
China issues white paper on moderate prosperity

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Tuesday issued a white paper to document the country's journey to moderate prosperity in all respects, or Xiaokang. The white paper, titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity," said the realization of moderate prosperity in all respects, as declared...
Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
Brent crude to hit USD 90 a barrel by end of year

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): The price of Brent crude oil jumped above USD 80 on Tuesday for the first time in almost three years. The Wall Street bank expects US crude to hit USD 87 a barrel, up from USD 77 previously, reported CNN. Goldman Sachs ramped up its...
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
European gas prices smash historic high

Natural gas prices in Europe hit record highs in Tuesday's trading, exceeding $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) shows. The price of October futures on the Dutch TTF exchange surged to $1,031.30 per 1,000 cubic meters, with the overall...
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
