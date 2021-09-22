CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finance Blocks appoints Jake Seltzer as Chief Executive

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (California) [US], September 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Jake Seltzer, a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Fintech is now the Chief Executive Officer of Finance Blocks, a micro-banking solution based on the Blockchain platform for Rural Financial Institutions in Los Angeles. Finance Blocks provides a suite of fintech services...

#Ani Heylin Spark#Pinnacle Professional#Finance Blocks#Blockchain#Fintech Services#Product Management#Business Strategy#Sales Management#Business Development#Strategic Planning#Product Creation#Team Building#New Markets
