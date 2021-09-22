CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife wants to put brakes on hubby's plan for Harley Davidson motorcycle: Dear Aunty Pam

Shelby Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Aunty Pam: My husband and I moved to this area from up north to retire and do things together. We specifically chose the mountains because of the active outdoor lifestyle and the good restaurants. We talked about hiking all the state parks and taking weekend trips to out of the way little towns, and enjoying the good life. But now that we’ve settled here, ‘Mike’ has decided, at the age of 66, that he wants a Harley Davidson and that will be a great way to take out weekend trips. I am completely against it. Mike had a bike once, in his 20s, but to get a bike now, as a senior, is a crazy idea to me because it’s just too dangerous.

CountDracula
6d ago

My wife and I rode for 22 years, we stopped riding at 66. If the guy still wants to ride, I would suggest a Harley Trike at 66.

Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Huge Harley-Davidson Collection Heading To Auction

It’s always amazing to go to a museum and see consecutive years of old motorcycles or really any vehicle. You can study the small differences in production methods as the manufacturer figured evolved its craftsmanship, which is just fascinating. Well, now you have a chance to buy part of a massive Harley-Davidson motorcycle collection which includes one from every model year starting with 1910 to 1969. Each bike has been exceptionally restored so the new owners can display them with pride. This collection is amazing enough to make attending the auction just to gawk at all these vintage motorcycles worth the trip, let alone the possibility of owning one or more.
Roanoke Times

OLD MOTORCYCLE WANTED

Old Motorcycle Wanted 1960 Have a bike sitting in the barn, out in the woods, in the basement taken apart? I'm looking for a project to bring back to life. Open to all even dirtbikes. Also looking for chopper parts from 60s or 70s. Please don't scrap bikes or let them rot away, give me a call! Call 434-421-0012.
RideApart

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Ride Review

When it comes to Harley-Davidson's Touring lineup, flagship models like the Road Glide Special and Ultra Limited rule the roost. Equipped with colossal front fairings, the feature-rich tourers boast the Motor Company’s latest full-color TFT display, 5.25-inch speakers, and Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. Harley doesn’t throw the kitchen sink at all of its Touring platform bikes, though. For its Road King series, it opts for something more restrained.
Robb Report

Harley Davidson Is Now Selling a Limited Edition of Its First E-Bike

Harley Davidson originally said the attractive first build from its new e-bike company was nothing more than a “styling exercise.” Turns out the company changed its mind. On Monday, the American motorcycle manufacturer’s e-bike outfit, Serial 1, revealed that it would offer a limited edition version of its inaugural model. Dubbed the Mosh/Tribute, the bike, like the prototype, is an aesthetic homage to Harley-Davidson’s oldest motorcycle, the Serial Number One, first built in 1903. The e-bike, which is available in three sizes to accommodate riders of different heights, features a glossy midnight black paint job. Its white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, made...
NBC New York

I-Team: Lawsuits Blame Harley Davidson ‘Trikes' for Death, Injuries

Three wheels should be more stable than two. But a three-wheeled Harley Davidson bike known as a “trike” is under fire from riders who say the vehicle’s complex breaking system has caused unexpected -and sometimes deadly – swerves off of highways. “Trikes with experienced riders don’t simply run off the...
supertalk929.com

Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson hosting professional stunt bike show

The Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour comes to Johnson City’s Harley Davidson with an all Harley’s stunt show. These professional riders will perform daring acts for families to enjoy. This event features food vendors, a mobile bar, and two live music acts. The Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour happens at Johnson City’s Harley Davidson this Saturday from noon to 6 PM.
wallstreetwindow.com

Thunder Road Harley-Davidson In Danville, Virginia Hosts Cannonball Motorcycle Stop (Jody Perewitz Visits) – Mike Swanson

This afternoon, around 3:00 PM EST, motorcycles from around the company began to pull into the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson dealership in Danville, Virginia. The company was hosting a stop for a Cannonball motorcycle event. Over 100 motorcycle drivers, many of them on vintage bikes, some over 100 years old, pulled in for food, fellowship, and fun. Some traveled over 3,000 miles and all were on display for several hours. Here are some videos posted on Facebook of the event. Their next stop is Myrtle Beach and then they are going to Maggie Valley. Eventually they will end up in Texas.
1380kcim.com

Harley-Davidson Of Carroll Already In The Christmas Spirit With Annual Toy Run Next Weekend

Harley-Davidson of Carroll is getting into the holiday spirit a few months early with their annual Christmas Toy Run next weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 3, participants will gather at their shop just off of Highway 30 East in support of local children and families. Starting at 1 p.m., motorcycles, cars, trucks and vans will make a loop around town with visits to SunnyBook Assisted Living and New Hope Village on the way. Their goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for children to aid New Opportunities in their partnership with Toys for Tots each year to give local families a brighter Christmas. Harley-Davidson of Carroll has partnered with several other businesses to serve as a drop-off location for donations, including: Hy-Vee, Baratta’s BP Country Store, Fareway, Piranha Club, Champion Ford and Culver’s. Monetary donations will be also be accepted. Following the run, participants will return to Harley-Davidson of Carroll for an outdoor chili feed for a free-will donation. Individuals with questions about the Oct. 3 event or who want to donate can contact organizers directly by calling 712-792-1610.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Less Special Than the Special?

Harley-Davidson is still making tricked-out baggers like the Street Glide Special, but they’re no longer the brand’s only focus. In addition to expanding into electric motorcycles, Harley-Davidson launched into the adventure segment this year with the 2021 Pan America. Or more specifically, the 2021 Pan America 1250 and 1250 Special. But just because one trim has ‘Special’ in its name doesn’t inherently make it so. Or does it?
