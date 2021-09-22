Milwaukee Bucks recognized by city leaders for historic NBA championship win

Everyone loves a good competition, which is what fans will be getting when the Milwaukee Bucks begin training camp in the coming weeks. After a wildly busy offseason following their title-winning campaign, the Bucks have constructed a roster filled with returning players and a handful of fresh faces. This retooled roster poses some questions for the new-look Bucks heading into 2021-22 training camp, particularly how coach Mike Budenholzer will look to utilize all the talent at his disposal. There are obviously not enough minutes to go around for everyone, so perhaps this could spark some competition in camp for the Bucks as the players look to make their case to earn steady minutes.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO