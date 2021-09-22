Milwaukee Bucks recognized by city leaders for historic NBA championship win
The Milwaukee Common Council publicly recognized the Milwaukee Bucks team on September 21, for winning the NBA championship for the first time in 50 years. The basketball team was represented by president of the Milwaukee Bucks Peter Feigin, Senior Vice President Alex Lasry, and head coach Mike Budenholzer. They came to City Hall to accept the Common Council’s recognition, and show off the coveted NBA championship trophy.www.milwaukeeindependent.com
Comments / 1