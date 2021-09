It has only been a few hours since Samsung started rolling out the Android 12 or One UI 4.0 beta to the Galaxy S21 series, and while I still have not received it on my device, users in the U.S. have started using it, and well, they are enjoying it. Samsung has a habit of adding changes on its own, as well. This is what makes One UI one of the most definitive Android experiences you can get.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO