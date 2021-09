Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 range and some new iPads at their press event yesterday. Now we have details on when iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be released. Apple will release iOS 15 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 for the iPad on Monday the 20th of September, this is the same week that the new iPhones will go on sale. The new iPhone 13 handsets will be available from Friday the 24th of September.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO