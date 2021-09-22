NOVA X celebrates a decade of award-winning design with London show and online gallery

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Broadway is back! As the Great White Way reopens, the community will continue to celebrate the return to the stage with the 2021 Tony Awards and special concert event on Sunday. This year’s awards will honor shows from the 2019–2020 season—including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall / A Life, Slave Play, Jagged Little Pill, and more, with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald as host. Immediately following the ceremony on CBS, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour “Return to Broadway” concert event titled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, celebrating the best musicals as shows reopen following more than a year of dimmed lights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

