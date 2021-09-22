As more people flock to Wilmington-area beach towns, will they all adopt paid parking?
Margaret Vincent remembers spending a lot of her childhood and early adult years on Topsail Island when it was free to pull up near the beach. That changed this year with the start of paid parking in Surf City and North Topsail Beach. Topsail Beach, their neighbor on the southern end of the island, hasn’t made that decision yet. She lives in Warsaw and continues to visit with her family and noticed a little more traffic than usual.www.starnewsonline.com
