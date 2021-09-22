CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Today: Snap count breakdown from Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

By Pete Nakos about 5 hours
DJ Uiagalelei played 70 snaps over the weekend. (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Snap count breakdown from Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

The Tigers opened up ACC play over the weekend, playing host to Georgia. Tech. The 14-8 victory provided plenty of takeaways: the need for improvement on offensive production, how elite this defense can be and what struggles Clemson could be facing in ACC play.

And in the fallout from the game, running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the transfer portal, while defensive lineman is expected to miss seven to eight weeks.

There’s plenty to learn from the participation numbers, too. Linebacker James Skalski continues to be the emotional leader for the Tigers and with 73 snaps, the most of any player on the defensive side of the ball. That’s the most of any player on both sides of the ball, too.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich finished second with 72 plays. The Tigers are leaning on their starting offensive line too: Matt Bockhorst, Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks each had 70 snaps. D.J. Uiagalelei was on the field for every offensive snap, clocking 70 plays.

The total snap count at the running back position gives a look at why Dixon chose to leave town. True freshman Will Shipley has 81 snaps on the season with 39 plays against Georgia Tech. Meanwhile Dixon only played seven snaps and left Clemson with 10 carries on the season.

Also of note, safety Nolan Turner made a return and played 69 snaps, immediately making an impact. The wide receiver depth chart is emerging, too, with Justyn Ross on the field for 61 snaps while Joseph Ngata had 56.

Recruit Film Review: 2022 WR Antonio Williams

On Friday, ClemsonSports.com senior recruiting writer Joseph Hastings was in attendance for Dutch Fork High School’s road matchup with Greenwood High School.

This gave him a chance to see Antonio Williams, who remains in touch with Clemson despite not having an offer.

In this edition of “Film Review,” Hastings breaks down what makes the 2022 wide receiver a dynamic player both on offense and special teams.

Clemson-GT film review: Offense makes costly mistakes, defense shines

The numbers through the first three games of the season are downright awful for the Clemson offense. The Tigers rank last in the ACC in total offense, averaging 323 yards per game.

Clemson is also last in the league at producing plays of 10-plus yards and 20-plus yards. The Tigers have historically been one of the best teams in the nation at producing those explosive plays.

But it’s not all bad for Dabo Swinney’s squad. ClemsonSports.com senior writer Matt Connolly broke down the good and bad from the Tigers 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

Counting down

  • Clemson at South Carolina: 66 days

