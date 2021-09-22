CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming iOS 15.1 will allow users to store COVID vaccination cards in Apple Wallet

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple released iOS 15.1 beta today, which will allow users to store health records, including COVID vaccination cards in the Apple Wallet. The new feature will become more helpful as more businesses, venues, and restaurants start requiring proof of vaccination for entry. In case you missed the news, iOS 15 is now available publicly and can be downloaded. Here are some features that you will not receive on day 1.

