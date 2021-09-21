Kena: Bridge Of Spirits reviews – our roundup of the action-adventure game’s scores
Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab’s Pixar-like action-adventure game, launches today, and the reviews are now pouring in, giving us an idea of what it’s all about. Now that we’ve got the write-ups and scores to dive into, we’ve rounded up the Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviews into one handy place so you can check out how it’s fared with the critics at a glance, because we’re just nice and helpful like that.www.pcgamesn.com
Comments / 0