CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits reviews – our roundup of the action-adventure game’s scores

PCGamesN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab’s Pixar-like action-adventure game, launches today, and the reviews are now pouring in, giving us an idea of what it’s all about. Now that we’ve got the write-ups and scores to dive into, we’ve rounded up the Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviews into one handy place so you can check out how it’s fared with the critics at a glance, because we’re just nice and helpful like that.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Launch Trailer Shows Off The Game's Exploration And Story

Ahead of its release this week, developer Ember Labs has released a launch trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. In case you missed out on its debut during Sony's June 2020 Future of Gaming PS5 event, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an adventure game that mixes exploration and puzzle-solving with combat. As the protagonist Kena embarks on a quest to restore balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment, she'll befriend tiny creatures known as Rot in her journey.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Direct Graphics Comparison

In a video by ElAnalistaDeBits, the graphics of Kena: Bridge of Ghosts directly compared. Unsurprisingly, the PS5 proves to be superior, although even the base PS4 model doesn’t look bad. Kena: Bridge of Ghosts is available since yesterday for PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Action Adventure Game#Gameinformer#Opencritic#Pcgamer#Press Start
PCGamesN

More games will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, thanks to Epic Games

Valve’s Steam Deck has many hurdles ahead of its December launch, but thanks to Epic Games’ newly announced Easy Anti-Cheat Linux compatibility, the device has one less jump to make. Subsequently, the update means heavy hitters like Apex Legends, Halo multiplayer, Fall Guys, and Amazon Games’ New World will all run on the handheld gaming PC when it releases later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ is an experience that shouldn’t be restricted to video game fans

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a game for anyone – not just people who play games. And that’s what makes it so damn good. When I first booted up my copy of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, my roommates, who usually don’t raise an eyebrow to the games I play for work, were immediately entranced by the wonderfully realised characters and the vivid landscapes this game contains.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

What if: Deathloop’s devs made an Aliens vs Predator game?

You look down over your surroundings from your perch, monitoring the patrol routes of a few guards so you know exactly who’s looking where. You’ve already visualised their demise. They’re as helpless as goldfish in a bowl, loomed over by a cat, its swiping paw primed. You fire off a couple of bolts to dispatch two grunts, before dropping down onto the head of the guard beneath you and nestling your blade in their neck. The final guard sees you and starts shooting, but you’re already out of sight. They stop firing to reload, then you reappear right next to them, savouring their fearful final moments.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Wildermyth nails the quiet moments of DnD

Roleplaying means different things to different people, but its most recognisable form features dungeon diving, dice rolls, and devious DMs. Of course, there’s more to RPG games than Dungeons & Dragons. They’re about characters: who they are, how they interact with each other, and the moments of transformation that define them during their journey. Generally, this happens during the quiet moments outside of battle, when your party members make decisions and chat with each other. Indie RPG Wildermyth is defined by these quiet moments, and as a result it’s one of the most faithful videogame adaptations of tabletop roleplaying around.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pixar
PCGamesN

League of Legends Arcane show starts in just over a month

The League of Legends Arcane animated series has finally got a release date, and despite being on Netflix it’s not dropping all at once. We already knew that the first League of Legends TV series would appear this Autumn/Fall, but now Riot has confirmed it will launch on November 7 at 2:00 AM BST – and there’s a cool new trailer to boot.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

When things look good, it can mask some of the deficiencies that can slip beneath the surface. Yet, when you are required to spend a significant amount of time with something, those cracks will appear regardless. Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to have found itself falling into this category, with the studio’s debut effort providing a visual feast for the eyes, even as it stumbles somewhat around gameplay and storytelling.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Perfect Dark is getting help from the Tomb Raider studio

The new Perfect Dark reboot is getting some help, apparently, from the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers. The Initiative – the new Microsoft-owned studio started exclusively for Perfect Dark – is teaming up with the Square Enix-owned Crystal Dynamics for unspecified reasons. The Initiative was formed around 2018...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Brings Film Sensibilities to Surprisingly Old-School Action

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an odd one. In some ways, it’s a newcomer-friendly adventure. In others, it shirks genre conventions completely. It’s an action game, but sometimes it feels like a point-and-click adventure. It doesn’t have a lot of controls, but you feel the weight of them as you complete tasks. It strives for next-level storytelling, but it does so through gameplay conventions that decidedly feel like those of decades past.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Everyone’s invited to try Halo Infinite Big Team Battle this weekend

Developer 343 Industries has broadened the scope of this weekend’s upcoming Halo Infinite preview flight, which will now be open to non-Halo Insiders on Xbox and Steam. The multiplayer game preview is set to run October 1 – 3, and more Steam codes should be going out soon. Halo community...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Diablo 2 respec – how to reassign your stats in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Want to know how to respec your character in Diablo 2 Resurrected? Blizzard was very careful when remastering the iconic RPG game as many fans consider Diablo 2 to be the best in the series. Diablo 2 Resurrected brings the visuals of the 2001 smash hit up to modern standards, yet the gameplay remains almost identical to the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Ubisoft gives out free Rainbow Six Siege Showdown packs after confusing players

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Showdown event returned last week, and while it’s already nearly over, you are getting one last round of free stuff. Ubisoft is offering another Showdown pack to players as an apology for one particularly confusing challenge, so if you’ve been meaning to log in and check out the Wild West shootout, now’s the time.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Genshin Impact’s 2.2 livestream kicks off this week

Genshin Impact’s current update is nearing the end of its cycle, so it’s time to get a peep at what’s on the horizon for the popular anime game. Developer Mihoyo has revealed on Twitter that it’s hosting a livestream at the end of the week to preview what’s coming in update 2.2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy