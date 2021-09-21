CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

By ScreenCrush Staff
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it. Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Vulture

Adam DeVine to Star in Pitch Perfect TV Reboot

Adam Devine will star in a reboot of Pitch Perfect for Peacock, reprising his role as Bumper Allen, whom Devine himself describes as “really serious about acapella to the point that it’s weird.” Peacock has ordered the series from Universal Television and intends to air it on the NBCUniversal streaming service. It will be written by Megan Amram (The Good Place, An Emmy for Megan), who will also serve as showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Matthew Fox to Return to TV With Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

“Lost” star Matthew Fox is making his TV return with the newly announced Peacock limited series “Last Light.”. Based on Alex Scarrow’s 2007 novel of the same name, “Last Light” tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox, who has not had a TV role since the conclusion of ABC’s “Lost” in 2010, will star alongside “Downton Abbey” vet Joanne Foggatt.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Pitch Perfect Is Becoming A Streaming TV Series Starring One Of The Film's Leads

If you've been awaiting aca-mazing news on the Pitch Perfect front since the third film in the franchise released in 2017, well, today just might be your lucky day. While it doesn't look like there are plans for Pitch Perfect 4 on the horizon, that doesn't mean that the a cappella shenanigans of the students (and alums) of Barden University are completely over, as it's been announced that the movie is set to become a streaming TV series, and will star one of the film's leads: Adam Devine.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Handelman
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Elizabeth Banks
ComicBook

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Is Now Streaming On Peacock TV

The Lost Symbol, NBCUniversal's new series based on Dan Brown's follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, is now streaming on Peacock. The series launched this morning, focusing on protagonist Robert Langdon, who was played by Tom Hanks in two feature films and is now being portrayed by Ashley Zukerman. The series follows Langdon on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that could come with world-shattering ramifications, and also stars Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Pitch Perfect gets TV spin-off with original star returning

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin-off almost five years after the last film was released – and one of the film's original stars is coming back for the ride too. The series has been ordered by streaming service Peacock and will be set several years after the events of the final film, Variety has confirmed.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Tv#Television Show#Pitch Perfect Tv#The Barden Bellas#Treblemakers#Universal Pictures#Girls5eva
Syracuse.com

Netflix plans extended Roald Dahl universe; ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series; more: Buzz

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, gaining the rights to the children’s author behind the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” In a statement, the streaming service says it is planning to build a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Does that mean we’ll get to see Willy Wonka meet the Big Friendly Giant? “There is no knowing what we shall see!” Dahl himself wrote in “James and the Giant Peach.” THR reports financial details weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed to be one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. The streamer is already working on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” series with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, plus an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”
MOVIES
gtplanet.net

The Driver Series is Coming Back, as a Live-Action TV Show

Cult favorite arcade racer Driver is returning to our screens soon, but not as a game. Instead the series is becoming a live-action TV show on a brand new streaming platform, called Binge.com. Scheduled for launch in 2022, Binge.com is a streaming service aimed at gamers — and not to...
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Peacock October 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Peacock has announced the movies and TV series coming to the streaming service in October. The Peacock October 2021 lineup celebrates Peacocktober, which features films, series and specials coming to the streaming service just in time for Halloween. Halloween is near, and Peacock is offering something for everyone to fear....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Parade

New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in October 2021

Wondering what’s new on Disney+? The popular streaming service adds dozens of new films and series each month, and we’re taking a look at every new title coming to Disney+ in October 2021. In fact, the new Disney+ release schedule is packed with great movies and shows. Disney+ is constantly...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Pitch Perfect TV Show, Netflix's Roald Dahl Universe, And An Interview With David S. Goyer

On the September 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Netflix's Roald Dahl extended universe and a "Pitch Perfect" TV series. Then, /Film senior news editor Jacob Hall interviews David S. Goyer about the new AppleTV+ sci-fi series "Foundation."
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

9 brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in October

Things are gonna get pretty snuggly in October as the nights get shorter and the weather gets chillier, and Netflix has ensured that they have all of the shows and films to keep us entertained as we squirrel ourselves back indoors for the beginning of the colder months. So what can you expect in October? Find out here…
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series a Go at Amazon With New Showrunners

The Boys spinoff is moving forward at Amazon. The retail giant/streamer has handed out series order for its college-set spinoff from Eric Kripke’s breakout superhero drama. As part of the pickup, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters — who previously oversaw ABC Marvel drama Agent Carter — have boarded the untitled series as showrunners. The longtime writing duo take over for Craig Rosenberg, who departed the drama following creative differences with Amazon and producers Sony Pictures TV. In the works for more than a year, the untitled series is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). It’s...
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

TRAILER: Peacock, Crypt TV’s “The Girl In The Woods”

SUPERNATURAL DRAMA SERIES ‘THE GIRL IN THE WOODS’. The new Peacock Original, THE GIRL IN THE WOODS, is a supernatural YA drama about a mysterious door in the woods that leads to a terrifying monster dimension. It features Carrie (Stefanie Scott, “Insidious: Chapter 3”) a teenage runaway who’s anything but ordinary as she faces her demons and bonds with two new friends Nolan (Misha Osherovich, “Freaky”) and Tasha (Sofia Bryant, “I Am Not Okay with This”) to fight back.
TV SERIES
marthastewart.com

Martha and Snoop a Have a New Halloween Show Coming to Peacock

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween will see our favorite duo judging teams of bakers creating over-the-top confectionary creations in honor of the annual spooky holiday. Martha and Snoop are reuniting to judge a new food competition special coming to Peacock this October. Titled Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween,...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Amber Ruffin Show' Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show has become a hit new talk show for Peacock and now Amber Ruffin is getting a second season! Variety is reporting that the talk show will return on October 8 and have new episodes airing every Friday. Ruffin made history while as a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers as the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
KISS 104.1

‘Stranger Things’ Is Back With New Season 4 Teaser

It’s no surprise that Netflix used its first online fan event, Tudum, to hype the return of what has to be its biggest television series: Stranger Things which, after a slight delay during the pandemic, is almost ready to return for its fourth season on the streaming service. The latest...
TV SERIES
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy