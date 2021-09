The first look at HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, starring Pedro Pascal, has been revealed. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly fungus. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” actor Bella Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Naughty Dog, the video game developer and...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO