Hey, Badgers football coach Paul Chryst, where is the running game?. Quarterback Graham Mertz has proven he isn't as good as advertised. The offensive line looks as bad as when coach Don Morton was here, and that's on offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. Maybe the team should all sit in on defensive coordinator Jim Leonard's meetings on how to prepare for a game. Mertz is not the answer. Get back to basic Badgers football, please.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO