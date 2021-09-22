CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Is Still Waiting for His Music to Catch Up to His Persona

By Justin Charity
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lesser entertainer launching a debut album in September 2021 might have foundered in the overlapping shadows cast by Kanye West and Drake, as both superstars released long-awaited albums in the past month. His singles might’ve sunk below the entirety of Certified Lover Boy on the Hot 100. We might even concede the hackiness in his running mock-pregnancy metaphor for his album rollout—if only Boosie Badazz hadn’t lost his goddamn mind over the photoshoot in People depicting the young man wearing a caftan in his third trimester, cradling his fake baby bump, ready to pop.

