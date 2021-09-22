JungleBird, new restaurant coming to Kalamazoo, begins hiring process early

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new restaurant is expected in downtown Kalamazoo in early 2022. JungleBird plans to open its doors in the Exchange Building at 155 West Michigan Avenue. “I’ve traveled a lot through the Caribbean and I’ve spent a lot of time in Miami," Mark Sellers, managing partner of JungleBird, said. "I’m a big fan of South American food, I like the spices and the sauces and of course, I’m a big rum fan. I decided to put all those things together with this concept.”