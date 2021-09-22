U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

On Dec. 24, 2018, part of Clairton Coke Works caught fire and knocked out the pollution controls at the U.S. Steel facility, causing the surrounding Mon Valley’s air quality to plummet to dangerous levels. Studies have shown the pollution from the fire led to exacerbated asthma rates among residents, including increasing the number of hospital emergency department visits by asthma sufferers in the Clairton area to nearly double following the fire.