Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land. Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect on Sept. 1 and functionally banned abortion in the state. A day later, the Supreme Court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to halt the law on the grounds that it violated Court precedents set in Roe and Casey. Staff at some Texas abortion clinics worked up until 11:56p.m. — four minutes before the law took effect — to provide as many patients with abortion care as possible. One report describes silent tears from patients and providers as the constitutional right to abortion guarateneed by Roe quielty slipped away in the dead of night.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO