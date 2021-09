Have you ever noticed that a slight shift in perspective can change a complaint to praise or vice versa?. Here we are, in pumpkin spice season, and we’re having yet another heatwave. To whom do I complain about this injustice? Meteorologists? Nah, it’s not their fault. Can’t complain to God because that could bring wrath upon me, so I guess I’ll just suck it up and praise the person who invented my favorite beverage.

