Springdale, AR

NW Arkansas wins game one over Wind Surge Tuesday

 6 days ago

SPRINGDALE, AR — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals battled back-and-forth all night Tuesday against the Wichita Wind Surge, pulling ahead in the final innings for a 7-5 win in Game 1 of the Double-A Central Championship Series at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Both teams scored in the second, third and fourth...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Danny Kanell pumps the brakes on Arkansas' huge win over Texas

While Arkansas fans continue to celebrate their team’s victory Saturday night over Texas, former Florida State quarterback and college football analyst Danny Kanell says it’s time to end all the celebration. As most SEC fans know, Kanell is not a fan of the conference since his days at ESPN and...
ARKANSAS STATE
ctnewsonline.com

Wind Surge can clinch title this week

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge can clinch the Central League North Division title this week when the second-place Arkansas Travelers converge on Riverfront Stadium for a six-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. today. The Wind Surge (65-49) slashed their magic number for clinching the North title to four after...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Win and In: Wind Surge one victory away from postseason berth

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The Wind Surge split a doubleheader with the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, and in doing so Wichita is now just one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Arkansas won the first game of the day 10-5 but Wichita took game two 6-4. In game two,...
WICHITA, KS
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Kansas Sports
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Arkansas Online

Travelers 10-4, Wind Surge 5-6

The Arkansas Travelers used a five-run sixth inning Wednesday to beat the Wichita Wind Surge in a game suspended Tuesday by rain, but the Wind Surge used a three-run fifth inning to win the second game at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan. The Travs were leading 4-1 when the first...
BASEBALL
Salina Post

Wind Surge drops close penultimate game

WICHITA – The Wind Surge fell short in a comeback attempt in game five of the series against Arkansas. With the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Wichita was unable to come through to extend or take the lead.
WICHITA, KS
Meibrys Viloria
Homer
Hutch Post

Wind Surge split, magic number is two

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge are one win away from clinching a playoff spot after a split with Arkansas on Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium. The Travelers finished off game one that was started on Tuesday with a 10-5 win, but the Surge came back in the nightcap with a 6-4 triumph.
WICHITA, KS
neusenews.com

Tuesday Game: Acuña Powers Wood Ducks to Win Over Charleston

Needing extra innings, the Down East Wood Ducks walked off the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 Tuesday night in ten innings. Luisangel Acuña blasted a grand slam (11) to give Down East the walk off win and earn him the Suddenlink Player of the Game. Charleston (80-35) took the early lead with...
CHARLESTON, SC
Hutch Post

Wind Surge headed to playoffs after Thursday win

WICHITA, KS – The Wind Surge earned a trip to the 2021 postseason with a 3-2 comeback win over the Arkansas Travelers Thursday at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge will wait to find out who exactly they play and who is the one seed, but for now Wichita will host playoff baseball.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Surge win finale, head to NW Arkansas for Championship Series

WICHITA, KS – The Wind Surge fired off for 11 runs on 13 hits in their regular season finale, cruising past Arkansas 11-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Wind Surge and Travelers combined to score 13 runs on 17 hits through the first five innings of play. Arkansas got on the board first in with an RBI double off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Wichita got that run back and added two more with one swing of the bat. In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, Spencer Steer started out his day with a three-run shot to left field. Steer’s 14th of the season traveled 414 feet at 108 miles per hour and took a one-hop off the concourse and out of the stadium. The Surge were just getting started offensively, rattling off four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-1 lead after two innings of play. After Ernie De La Trinidad walked and Austin Martin doubled, D.J. Burt picked up his 26th and 27th RBIs of the season with a rocket to the left field wall for his 11th double. Roy Morales then singled on a groundball to the second base Patrick Frick. Trying to throw out Morales, Frick threw a bouncing ball past the first baseman, allowing Burt to score on the play. Spencer Steer closed out the inning with another hard hit ball to the left field wall. This one took an odd bounced and drove in Morales all the way from first for his fourth RBI of the day and putting the Wind Surge ahead 7-1.
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Game #147: A’s win a one-run game!

In a month full of blown saves, the Oakland A’s finally won a close game on Friday. The A’s took a one-run lead in the 6th inning and held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 in Anaheim. This is exactly the game that Oakland hasn’t been winning lately....
MLB
Arkansas Online

LPGA returns for NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS -- Defending champion Austin Ernst will headline a strong field at this week's NW Arkansas LPGA Championship at Pinnacle Country Club. Last summer Ernst claimed a two-stroke win over Anna Nordqvist, firing a 63 in the final round to lock down the championship and a $345,000 payday. "We're excited...
ARKANSAS STATE
audacy.com

Wichita Wind Surge drops game two, returns home Friday

The Wind Surge offense was stabilized in game two, and now trail 2-0 in the championship series. The series now shifts to Wichita for game three on Friday evening. The story for the Wind Surge tonight was missed opportunities. In total, Wichita left ten runners on base tonight. The Surge had runners on first and second for the first four innings of the game. The Naturals were able to record three double plays within the four innings to help them out, and Wichita never found home plate despite the ideal circumstances. Cole Sands was keeping the game from getting out of reach, but the Naturals were able to breakthrough the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Northwest Arkansas scored their first run on a Vinnie Pasquantino RBI double to left field. With two runners on and two outs later in the inning, Freddy Fermin hit a sky-high pop fly to shortstop that drifted towards second base. Jermaine Palacios was unable to make the catch and the Naturals scored both runners on base for a 3-0 lead.
SPORTS
KAKE TV

Wind Surge clinch postseason berth in inaugural season

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- Wichita beat Arkansas 3-2 on Thursday, and the win gives the Wind Surge a spot in the 2021 postseason. There's still seeding to work out but the Wind Surge will host at least one playoff game next week. The top two teams in the Double-A Central...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

NW Arkansas beats Wichita 7-5 in game one of postseason series

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAKE) -- The Wind Surge came out on the losing end of a game that featured four lead changes, losing 7-5 to Northwest Arkansas in game one of the Double-A Central Championship Series on Tuesday. Wichita hit three home runs in the loss. Leobaldo Cabrera, DJ Burt and...
ARKANSAS STATE
