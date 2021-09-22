NW Arkansas wins game one over Wind Surge Tuesday

WICHITA, KS – The Wind Surge fired off for 11 runs on 13 hits in their regular season finale, cruising past Arkansas 11-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Wind Surge and Travelers combined to score 13 runs on 17 hits through the first five innings of play. Arkansas got on the board first in with an RBI double off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Wichita got that run back and added two more with one swing of the bat. In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, Spencer Steer started out his day with a three-run shot to left field. Steer’s 14th of the season traveled 414 feet at 108 miles per hour and took a one-hop off the concourse and out of the stadium. The Surge were just getting started offensively, rattling off four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-1 lead after two innings of play. After Ernie De La Trinidad walked and Austin Martin doubled, D.J. Burt picked up his 26th and 27th RBIs of the season with a rocket to the left field wall for his 11th double. Roy Morales then singled on a groundball to the second base Patrick Frick. Trying to throw out Morales, Frick threw a bouncing ball past the first baseman, allowing Burt to score on the play. Spencer Steer closed out the inning with another hard hit ball to the left field wall. This one took an odd bounced and drove in Morales all the way from first for his fourth RBI of the day and putting the Wind Surge ahead 7-1.

