OPINION: New beginnings at Cooper Elementary

Each year when school supplies make their appearance on store shelves and the dog days of summer reach their peak, there is an excitement which fills the air. The start of a new school year is an opportunity for new growth, new dreams, and fresh chances. It is a time to embrace the future while honoring the past and is often marked by backpacks that are larger than kindergarteners, parents who are misty-eyed at drop-off, and teachers who return with a renewed sense of purpose and enthusiasm.