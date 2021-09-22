BTC Wallet: Whether Bitcoin Skyrocketed or Plummeted, a Way to Protect and Increase Income

After the shocking decline to just over $ 40,000, Bitcoin has demonstrated some strength again since last night. But: can the all-clear already be given?. Of the bitter crash is still in the bones of many crypto investors: four days ago, Bitcoin suddenly started one persistent decline, which brought the number 1 cryptocurrency from more than 48,000 dollars to just over 40,000 dollars within a few days. The trigger is suspected to be the debacle surrounding the highly indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. A bankruptcy could put a strain on the global economy – and numerous traders apparently sold their coins in advance.

