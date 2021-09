Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel has been honoured with the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand' award for the fourth year in a row. On the occasion of the award ceremony, Emeka Ukwuomah - Head of Expansion at Wurfel said, "We are extremely glad and filled with gratitude that we have been awarded the best modular kitchen brand for the 4th successive year. This helps us to come closer to our dream of becoming the trendsetting modular kitchen brand in the country and make our nation proud by making a mark in the global kitchen map."With 40 studios (and growing), Wurfel is the biggest chain of modular kitchen brand in the country.

5 DAYS AGO