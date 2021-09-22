OUTDOORS: Almanacs, knives & books
While waiting for the pharmacist to fill some prescriptions, I wandered through Walmart. First, I checked out the ammunition supply in the sporting goods section and discovered the shelves held some Winchester Double A’s in 12-gauge. It’s the first time in months that the shelves had anything except a few boxes of the less expensive hunting load. Double A’s are primarily used for clay target shooting. I thought about buying four boxes or 100 rounds, but I gave my 12-gauge to my grandson, Max, so I really didn’t need more than I already had.www.shipnc.com
