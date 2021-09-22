CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals lose to Indians Tuesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 4-1 . Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday. Chang hit a line drive and Benintendi slipped on the wet grass in pursuit. Benintendi made a late jump and the ball tipped off his glove. He quickly looked at his mitt to see if he’d caught the ball as it rolled to the wall.

