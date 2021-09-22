CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, KS

OPINION: County redistricting should be easy-peasy this year

By JIM HOWELL Jim.Howell@sedgwick.gov
derbyinformer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2012, I was part of the Kansas House of Representatives and experienced the once-per-decade redistricting process. The Constitutional requirement to re-balance election districts ensures that each district has (nearly) the same number of residents and therefore the same representative power which is sometimes paraphrased “one person, one vote.” To accomplish this, elected officials at each level of government (city, county and state) must rebalance their districts.

www.derbyinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Republicans Aim To Make Big Election Changes In Constitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that last year’s presidential contest was rigged against him. The Republican-penned measure passed the House State Government Committee on party lines, 15-10. One provision would toughen Pennsylvania’s existing identification requirements for a registered voter to cast a ballot, both in-person and by mail. Another provision would make the office of the state’s top election official, the secretary of state, into...
HARRISBURG, PA
Bradenton Herald

Opinion | It’s redistricting time for the county commission. It’s not a job to be taken lightly

Once a decade we redraw our political districts to reflect the population changes. With information from the 2020 census delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, we recently received the data and have to redraw the boundaries in short-order. The Bureau of Economic and Business Research expected the total population numbers to come in slightly higher than the roughly 399,000 census number, but this is the figure we have to use to balance our representation.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Mulvane, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
WNCT

Pitt County begins voter redistricting process

(Pitt County, NC) — Pitt County Planning and Development launches Voter Redistricting webpage on the Pitt County website prior to the public hearing on September 27, 2021. The Pitt County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021, at or after 6:00 pm in the Eugene James Auditorium in the County Administration Building located at 1717 W. 5th Street, Greenville, N.C regarding the proposed Voter District Plan for the Pitt County Board of County Commissioners.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Kenosha News.com

Judges recused from county map redistricting case

All but one Kenosha County Circuit Court judge has been recused from hearing the County Supervisory Map redistricting case. Should the remaining judge, Bruce Schroeder, be recused, the lawsuit will need to be heard by a judge in a different county. Schroeder, the county’s longest-sitting judge, presided over a map...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Redistricting and transparency: Will this year be any different?

The public hearings before redrawing North Carolina’s political maps will wrap up at the end of the month, but it’s still not clear exactly how the process will work after that. Every 10 years after the census, each state goes through a process of redistricting to set new electoral maps....
POLITICS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

GUEST OPINION: Will Iowa keep its proud tradition of fair, nonpartisan redistricting?

Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process has long been held up as a model for the country, even though most other states have shown little interest in adopting it. This year, Iowa’s much-heralded but little-emulated process is proceeding under two sets of unusual circumstances. The first, as has been widely reported, is the late arrival of census data, which affects all states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Gerrymandering#Redistricting#House#Census Data#County Commission
Payson Roundup

County supervisors name redistricting committee members

The Gila County Board of Supervisors dove into all things redistricting, tackling three agenda items on the topic at its Sept. 21 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the Roundup asked each supervisor if they would like the boundaries of their district to be redrawn or remain the same, and the reason for their position.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Oracle

OPINION: Florida legislators can’t be trusted with honest redistricting

Florida legislators are currently in the process of redrawing state legislative and congressional districts. These GOP legislators are under particular scrutiny this year after the Florida Supreme Court concluded the last process was illegally hijacked by Republican political operatives 10 years ago. Despite this, GOP leaders have held no public...
FLORIDA STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Hamilton County Commission discusses redistricting

Hamilton County Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss redistricting plans for the 366,000 residents over the next ten years. Right now there are nine districts in the county and some say they would like to see that expand and others think we shouldn't change what is already working. They gave county mapping experts different scenarios they would like to see on a map next meeting before anything is voted on.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
rhinotimes.com

Your County Redistricting Map Needs These Qualities

Right now, various political wonks and others with a vested interest in how elections turn out are creating proposed new Guilford County commissioner districts using the tools at https://redistricting.guilfordcountync.gov/. They have until the end of September to turn those in. Then a Democratic-majority Guilford County Board of Commissioners will have...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
951thebull.com

Floyd County Redistricting Commission in Holding Pattern

The process of establishing three districts for Floyd County Board of Supervisor elections is in a holding pattern while state leaders evaluate Plan 1 of the Iowa legislative and congressional districts proposed by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. The county must draw up new supervisor districts after voters, during a...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
observer-me.com

Redistricting should be done by a non-partisan commission

Maine’s Apportionment Commission has been on a deadline, and for a while things weren’t looking good. They had until Sept. 27 to submit their recommendations regarding the redistricting of electoral districts in Maine to the Legislature for consideration. If they had been unable to meet that deadline, the new district maps would have ended up being drawn by the courts.
POLITICS
thunderboltradio.com

Redistricting Plans to be Discussed for Second Time in Obion County

The Obion County Redistricting Committee will meet for a second time after discussion was held on Monday. The group of seven county commissioners, and election administrator Leigh Schlager, met at the County Mayor’s Office on Monday, to discuss the districts of three, five and seven. County Technical Assistance Service representative...
OBION COUNTY, TN
kciiradio.com

Proposed Redistricting Maps Show Changes for Washington County

A glimpse into how Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts could look over the next 10 years was given last week. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which draws the state’s political maps, released its first set of proposed maps to the public and lawmakers on Thursday. While the maps show Washington County remaining in the 2nd Congressional District, there are some changes for the state house and senate districts. Currently House District 78 comprises most of Washington County while the southeast portion is a part of District 84. The proposed map which would be effective for the 2022 election shows the 76th district taking up much of the northern half of the county with the rest included in district 78. For senate districts, currently most of the county is in the 39th district with the southeast portion in district 42. The proposed map shows most of the northern half of the county in the 38th district with the rest in the 39th district. Final approval for these maps are due by December 1st.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Garfield County commissioners should use more heart and head, less gut in approach to redistricting commission

It’s not always easy to slice a pie. As Colorado grows, so does the challenge of dividing it up into congressional and legislative districts. During that process, Colorado brings numerous individuals together (the nonpartisan commission is equally made up of Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters) to try and thread the needle and get the best representative democracy they can.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Columbus Dispatch

Opinion: Redistricting Republicans might gas up chainsaws, slice and dice the state

Statehouse Republicans – at this writing – might go to the wall for the gerrymandered (politically rigged) General Assembly districts they have drawn. Either that or at least two of the Redistricting Commission’s Republicans will join with the panel’s two Democrats to OK a map Democrats can live with (more precisely, not die with).
POLITICS
Daily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: Hope rises for successful redistricting

Virginia’s new redistricting commission launched this year to a slow and shaky start. However, sometimes initial misfortune can turn out to be a blessing. Everything seemed to go wrong at first. With delayed U.S. Census numbers to pandemic pauses, the bipartisan commission appeared jinxed in an atmosphere growing ever more inhospitable to bipartisan cooperation.
POLITICS
River Falls Journal

Tentative redistricted map approved by Pierce County Board

The Pierce County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and special board meeting Sept. 15 to discuss the tentative plan for county and municipal redistricting, ultimately passing it. Brad Lawrence, who sits on the redistricting committee, provided a run down of the proposed map followed by GIS specialist Kevin...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy