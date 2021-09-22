LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you all for making the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament a success

On July17, 2021, the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Cumberland Golf Course. Bob was a local businessman who owned Bob Baish Body and Glass Shop in Carlisle. He was a sports enthusiast, and strongly supported the Carlisle and Newville communities. He, along with supporters, started the Newville Midget Football program, was president of the Newville Little League, a PIAA official for the Carlisle YMCA and Big Spring swimming and diving events.