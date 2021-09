U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) will host a town hall on Sept. 14. The town hall will be for residents of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which is the district McBath represents, according to a press release. The town hall will be held via telephone and start at 5:30 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity […] The post U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath to hold virtual town hall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO