Police: Man Killed In South Philadelphia Shooting, Woman Struck By Stray Bullet A Block Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in South Philadelphia has left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of the PHA Homes on Marston Terrace.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot, with several gunshot wounds. Officials say at least 10 shots were fired.

The man was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries.

“While at the hospital, they discovered a handgun in his waist, in his waistband,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So it appears he never got a chance to pull the gun.”

Meanwhile, about a block away, a 52-year-old woman was found shot in the leg. Police believe she was hit by a stray bullet.

She’s expected to be OK.

So far, police do not have anyone in custody.

