CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Man Killed In South Philadelphia Shooting, Woman Struck By Stray Bullet A Block Away

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJGfA_0c4Dv2Xf00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in South Philadelphia has left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of the PHA Homes on Marston Terrace.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot, with several gunshot wounds. Officials say at least 10 shots were fired.

The man was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries.

“While at the hospital, they discovered a handgun in his waist, in his waistband,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So it appears he never got a chance to pull the gun.”

Meanwhile, about a block away, a 52-year-old woman was found shot in the leg. Police believe she was hit by a stray bullet.

She’s expected to be OK.

So far, police do not have anyone in custody.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#The Pha Homes
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy