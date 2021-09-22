CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s toughest whip campaign commences

By RACHAEL BADE
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOOD NEWS FOR MCCONNELL: The latest weekly POLITICO/Morning Consult poll is out this morning and finds that more voters would blame Democrats than Republicans if the U.S. were to default on its debt. The finding comes as Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL is rallying his members to oppose raising the borrowing cap. Asked which party they would blame more, 33% said Democrats, 42% said both parties, and only 16% said Republicans. Nine percent didn’t know. One note of caution: The crisis point is still weeks away, and the blame game has hardly begun. Toplines … Crosstabs.

Washington Post

Liz Cheney has some tough calls to make

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has staked her political career on the belief that there is a viable Republican Party to be rescued, one that rejects the disgraced former president but offers an alternative to Democratic policies. Her rhetoric is impassioned — but leaves some open questions. Cheney has bitterly criticized...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind all the drama in Congress?

The drama and deadlines driving action on Capitol Hill right now can be disorienting. Democrats are trying to pass more than $4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs at the center of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and at the same time avert a government shutdown and prevent a federal default that could send financial markets crashing. “The next few days will be a time of intensity,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues over the weekend. That might be an understatement. Adding to the challenges for Democrats are their thin advantages in both chambers, the...
Mitch Mcconnell
Joe Biden
Karl Rove
Nancy Pelosi
Donald Trump
Virginia Mercury

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mother Jones

Democrats Are Living in Different Realities When It Comes to Passing Biden’s Agenda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. President Joe Biden has bet his legacy on a sweeping economic agenda that now awaits action in the House of Representatives. But on the eve of a key vote in Congress’s lower chamber, Democratic lawmakers from across the ideological spectrum remain as divided as ever on how to get that agenda over the finish line—or what it should look like when it gets there.
Washington Post

Why are moderate Democrats okay with killing Biden’s legislative agenda?

It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

