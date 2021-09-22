POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s toughest whip campaign commences

GOOD NEWS FOR MCCONNELL: The latest weekly POLITICO/Morning Consult poll is out this morning and finds that more voters would blame Democrats than Republicans if the U.S. were to default on its debt. The finding comes as Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL is rallying his members to oppose raising the borrowing cap. Asked which party they would blame more, 33% said Democrats, 42% said both parties, and only 16% said Republicans. Nine percent didn’t know. One note of caution: The crisis point is still weeks away, and the blame game has hardly begun. Toplines … Crosstabs.