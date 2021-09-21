Can my employer force covid vaccination while pregnant?

If Amtrak is considered a federal contractor, then the only accommodation for pregnancy regarding the COVID-19 vaccine is an unpaid leave of absence, unless and until President Biden’s executive order is overruled by the courts. While private employers who are not federal contractors may set their own rules about vaccination, they must reasonably accommodate employees whose doctor advises them not to get the vaccine, or who have a sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from getting the vaccine. Other accommodations could include mask wearing, frequent testing, social distancing, or work from home, if feasible.