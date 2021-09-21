CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can my employer force covid vaccination while pregnant?

By Asked in New York, NY
avvo.com
 8 days ago

If Amtrak is considered a federal contractor, then the only accommodation for pregnancy regarding the COVID-19 vaccine is an unpaid leave of absence, unless and until President Biden’s executive order is overruled by the courts. While private employers who are not federal contractors may set their own rules about vaccination, they must reasonably accommodate employees whose doctor advises them not to get the vaccine, or who have a sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from getting the vaccine. Other accommodations could include mask wearing, frequent testing, social distancing, or work from home, if feasible.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Amtrak#State#Federal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect.Even before President Joe Biden s Sept. 9 announcement that companies with more than 100 workers would have to require vaccinations, dozens of companies, including Amtrak Microsoft United Airlines and Disney issued ultimatums to most workers. And smaller companies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans have been required to implement mandates for customers and workers....
INDUSTRY
Concord Monitor

My Turn: A conscientious objection to employment-related COVID-19 vaccine mandates

No matter how much you appreciate the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s worth thinking seriously about joining the growing ranks of those who question the wisdom of employment-related vaccine mandates. Such mandates do not meet their stated goal of protecting public health by preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hoiabc.com

Can employers avoid Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate?

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- It was last Thursday when President Biden announced large employers had to require employees to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. So can businesses with more than 100 employees actually be forced to follow this order?. Southern Illinois...
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska physicians encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pregnant and recently pregnant women face an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s why physicians encourage them to get vaccinated against the virus. “What we are seeing now is that we...
ALASKA STATE
Hartford Courant

Deadline extended for COVID-19 vaccine mandate as 10,000 Connecticut state employees have failed to say whether they are vaccinated

Citing incomplete documentation from 10,000 state employees, the state of Connecticut extended its final deadline for executive branch workers to submit proof of vaccination or compliance with COVID-19 testing requirements to Monday, Oct. 4. “We’re very optimistic that the number of people who ultimately are in the the non-compliance status at the end of the day on Monday will be relatively ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Denver

Judge Dismisses Denver Police Officers’ Challenge To COVID Vaccine Mandate

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group ofDenver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. (credit: CBS) The officers who sued claimed the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations. However, Judge...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy