What can I do if a former employer lies about my job title while I worked for them on a background check?

 7 days ago

Recently had a background check done due to a pending job offer at a company I'm currently contracted at as a temporary worker and I requested a copy of it be sent to me once it was done and I noticed one of the employer's had claimed my title was a Cashier when I was in fact hired as an Assistant Manager and I had previously left the company and bad terms so not sure if they are retaliating since it was the manager of the store that was there when I left that the background check company spoke with.

