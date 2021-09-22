Near perfect weather through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy official start of Fall! We are tracking amazing weather for the ArkLaTex over the next few days thanks to the cold front that rolled through yesterday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 60s and we are expecting even cooler weather once we get to Thursday morning. Even as temperatures start to rise once we get to the weekend thanks to the muted humidity the comfortable weather will not be going anywhere. In the tropics, Peter and Rose have now weakened to tropical depressions with the focus now shifting to a wave moving through the central Atlantic that is very likely to become Sam over the next couple of days. Development looks to be slow but consistent with this potential tropical system.