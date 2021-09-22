CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No date for ending of PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport Secretary Grant Shapps said the change will ‘make a big difference’. No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. The Government last week announced its intention for people who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine...

www.shropshirestar.com

deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online. 
The Independent

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government's strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and is banking on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, Britain's light touch is setting it apart from more cautious nations.“The story of...
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid indicates PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers will be scrapped

Private testing firms listed on the Government website have been accused of advertising misleading low prices and providing poor service. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers will be scrapped in favour of cheaper lateral flow tests. Mr Javid told the Commons that changes to...
Telegraph

How to get a Covid PCR test for travel and how much they cost

Holidays abroad are back on, but one complication remains for anyone hoping to travel overseas: Covid tests. Certain countries still require even fully vaccinated arrivals to show evidence of a recent negative Covid test, while the unvaccinated must take tests to gain entry to almost all destinations. All holidaymakers must...
Telegraph

Day-two PCR tests for double-jabbed holidaymakers to remain until end of October

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will still be forced to take Covid tests despite the Government finally scrapping the much-maligned traffic light system. The Department for Transport warned that expensive PCR tests will still be required for fully jabbed travellers returning from holiday until the end of next month, and may not be removed before the back end of the half-term week, which starts on October 25.
Daily Mail

Room upgrades, 25 per cent off and late check out: Major Australian hotel chain offers discounts to fully-vaccinated holidaymakers after Qantas announced a date for international travel

A global hotel group is offering incentives to Covid-vaccinated travellers after Qantas confirmed double-jabbed passengers can fly internationally by mid-December. StayWell Group, which owns the Park Regis and Leisure Inn chains in Australia as well as hotels in Asia, the United States and Europe, launched their 'vaccination perk' campaign on Thursday.
Reuters

UK health secretary signals the end of PCR COVID-19 tests for travel

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid signalled on Tuesday that a requirement for expensive PCR tests for COVID-19 for international travellers arriving in Britain would be dropped in favour of cheaper lateral-flow-tests. Asked by a lawmaker if lateral flow tests could be used for initial screening,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
The Independent

Day two PCR tests for travel should be kept, says Welsh first minister

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford has spoken out about UK government plans to scrap PCR testing for travellers from the end of October, calling it “a step away from the duty that the UK government owes to the health of people in this country.”The change in rules, which was announced on 17 September, means that vaccinated travellers entering England will be able to take a cheaper lateral flow or antigen test, rather than the more costly PCR test, within the two days after their arrival.With no exact date set for the change, details are expected to be clarified by the...
The Independent

UK should have improved rather than ‘abandoned’ PCR testing system for travellers, government adviser says

The government should have tried to improve the testing system for international travel instead of “abandoning it entirely”, a government scientific adviser has said. Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours, described the current system around PCR travel tests as “dysfunctional” with “all the different companies charging absurd rates and not providing a service”.
The Independent

Traffic light system to be scrapped from 4 October, PCR tests to continue until end of month

Major changes to the UK’s rules for international travel have been announced by the government. In a statement, the transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that the traffic light lists will be scrapped from 4 October, and that from that date onwards, fully vaccinated travellers won’t need a pre-departure or “fit to fly” test before arrival into England from a non-red country.
travelmole.com

ETOA welcomes possible scrapping of 'absurd' PCR tests for double-vaccinated

The trade association for tour operators and suppliers ETOA has added its voice to the debate over PCR testing. It comes as speculation circulates over the removal of mandatory PCR tests for double vaccinated arrivals in the UK. "The PCR testing regime has proved impractical, expensive and a major contributing...
The Independent

Scrapping PCR tests for travellers makes it harder to track new variants, experts warn

The government's decision to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers will put the UK at higher risk from new variants, experts have warned. Under new rules coming in on 4 October, people with both jabs will no longer need to take a test before returning to England from non-red list destinations. And from the end of next month they will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.
