Drake & The Weeknd College Course To Be Taught At Toronto University

By Andy Bustard
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, Canada – Drake and The Weeknd have long been at the center of music nerd debates, but now their respective discographies can be officially studied at college level. Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada — Drake and The Weeknd’s hometown — has announced a course titled RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd, which offers students the opportunity to formally study Aubrey and Abel’s record-breaking careers.

hiphopdx.com

Laredo Morning Times

Weeknd Managers SALXCO to Take Over Berklee College of Music Class

Berklee College of Music and Weeknd managers/label SALXCO / XO will present a music business/management course at the famed music school this fall. Taught by the school’s Chair of Music Business/Management Tonya Butler (pictured above, right), the course, “Trends and Special Topics,” will bring various experts in publishing, legal, finance, artist management, philanthropy, and more from these two companies to provide context and real-world experience each week.
MUSIC
Narcity

New Ryerson Class Is All About Drake & The Weeknd & You'll Learn Everything From OVO To XO

If you're a major stan of Drake and The Weeknd, Ryerson will soon be offering a class all about these Toronto icons. Ryerson or "X University" — which will soon have an official name change — will be hosting a course called "Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd" by Dalton Higgins this coming winter semester in 2022. Dalton Higgins is an award-winning hip-hop journalist and pop culture lecturer who has authored six books, including the definitive biography of Drizzy, Far From Over: The Music and Life of Drake.
EDUCATION
Complex

Drake’s Best Toronto References

When Drake first exploded into the rap mainstream with his debut album Thank Me Later over a decade ago, he seemed reluctant to rap about his hometown. Whether because he felt a new affinity for adopted homes such as Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans—where he’d met and found success with Lil Wayne and other American rappers—or simply because he was hesitant to be thought of as Canadian, he almost never mentioned the streets, neighbourhoods, or landmarks of the city where he grew up.
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Ryerson University In Toronto Is Offering A Course About Drake & The Weeknd

Any college student looking to get an education on Drake and The Weeknd is in luck. Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada (Drake and The Weeknd’s hometown) will offer a course titled RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd.The class will be taught by podcaster, writer, and Hip-Hop aficionado Dalton Higgins. On Instagram, Higgins wrote, “Why Drake & The Weeknd one might ask? Well, there are great courses out there being taught about numerous rock, folk and pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, so why not The Weeknd and Drizzy. It’s time to get our Canadian rap & R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise. And it is CRITICAL for scholars, historians, to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.” The course will be offered in Spring 2022.
COLLEGES
abc17news.com

A university in Canada is offering a class about Drake and the Weeknd

If you’re reading this, it’s too late. Unless you’re an undergraduate student at a university in Canada who is about to get the chance to study Drake. Ryerson University’s The Creative School is now offering a course that will delve into the lives and musical talents of Toronto-born musical artists Drake and the Weeknd, the university announced in a news release.
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Drake Seals Fate Of Miami Rapper Apollo Lofton Who Waited 2 Hours To Play His Music

Miami, FL – Every aspiring rapper is waiting on their big break no matter how that might come. Miami rapper Apollo Lofton heard Drake was in town earlier this week and paying a visit to a store nearby and the neophyte rhymer tracked the 6 God down and waited outside for two hours just to play Drake his freestyle to “No Friends in the Industry.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryerson University#York University#Canadian#Drake Weeknd#Instagram#Outkast#Harvard University#Tisch School Of The Arts#Idk
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gives J. Cole Gold Medal Flowers At Off-Season Tour Opener

Miami, FL – J. Cole caught plenty of people by surprise with the release of his “Heavens EP,” a freestyle on top of Drake’s “Pipe Down” from Certified Lover Boy. At Cole’s opening night for The Off-Season Tour in Miami on Friday (September 24), the 6 God returned the favor. Not only did he give sold-out American Airlines Arena performances from CLB cuts including “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage, but he also gifted the North Carolina rap star his well-deserved flowers.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Drake & Nigerian Singer Tems Have Another Collaboration Lined Up

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Tems was one of the many artists featured on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album earlier in September, appearing on the song “Fountains.” But as it turns out, their collaborative work is far from over. According to The Guardian, another collaboration between the pair is in the works...
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
