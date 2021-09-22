Drake & The Weeknd College Course To Be Taught At Toronto University
Toronto, Canada – Drake and The Weeknd have long been at the center of music nerd debates, but now their respective discographies can be officially studied at college level. Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada — Drake and The Weeknd’s hometown — has announced a course titled RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd, which offers students the opportunity to formally study Aubrey and Abel’s record-breaking careers.hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0