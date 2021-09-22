Family Judge Talks Racism, Jail & Impact on Kids

Child Advocates tackles the tough topics of race and racism to help build a better future for every child where race is not a predictor of their life outcomes. Hear our powerful conversation with outspoken, “no-holds-barred”, Marion County Superior Court Judge Jeoffrey A. Gaither who states that “locking up our youth doesn’t work!’ The Judge also addresses the disproportionality of Black children in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems; a new plan to keep youth out of jail in Marion County; rising racial tension in the nation; and a program preparing racially diverse children for legal careers.