Why Doing Things the Same Way Over and Over Again Could Be Bad for Your Business

As humans, we are creatures of habit. We find a way to do something that is easy and efficient, and it's much easier for us to continue doing it the same way over and over again than to challenge our preconceived notions of how it should be done. This is even more prevalent when it comes to leadership. Maybe you've been a business owner for a year, or five years, or 10-plus. You've gotten this far doing things a certain way, so why would you bother to change?