Ravens protect four practice squad players ahead of Week 3

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season. If Baltimore takes Detroit seriously and is at the top of their game, it could be an easy win for the Ravens. However, they’ll have to make sure they don’t underestimate the Lions, as if they do it could set up to be a trap game.

On Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that Baltimore has protected four players on their practice squad ahead of their Week 3 matchup with Detroit in quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Le’Veon Bell, offensive tackle David Sharpe and inside linebacker Josh Bynes.

The Ravens’ practice squad protections for Week 3 look very similar to Week 2, where they protected McSorley, Bell, and Bynes along with offensive lineman Andre Smith. Baltimore currently has four offensive tackles on their practice squad, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Smith or fellow tackle Adrian Ealy promoted to the active roster in the coming days.

IN THIS ARTICLE
