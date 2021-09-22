CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Reserve To Make Announcement After Policy Meeting

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FED is expected to announce it will start dialing back bond purchases before January thanks to soft economic data and a less-than-expected increase in consumer prices.

Keith Bryant Taylor
6d ago

Another confirmation Prophetically about economic collapse and great depression globally for almost two decades plus famines and there after but it shall not affect God's Kingdom Children Universally

