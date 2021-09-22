CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toast raises $870M in upsized IPO

By Lucia Maffei
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToast Inc., the provider of restaurant point-of-sale and management systems has raised $870 million in its initial public offering and plans to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday. The Boston-based company (NYSE: TOST) initially struggled, then thrived during the Covid-19 pandemic. It priced its shares at $40...

