Curry Leaves Are a South Indian Herb With Major Star Power

When I was growing up in the '90s, the only mushroom I had time for was Toad—Princess Peach's loyal attendant and by far the best Mario Kart character. I thought the real thing, the fungus that my mom insisted on hiding in Bolognese, carbonara, and stir-fries, was straight up feral. Spongy, dirt-clad, and unsettling. Fast-forward a couple of decades and the balance has tipped. Not only do I eat fungi daily—lovingly spritzing the yellow oysters that sprout creepily from a bag atop of my fridge and lacing my morning coffee with reishi-cacao mix—but it seems everything outside of my kitchen is coming up mushrooms too.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO