Curry Leaves Are a South Indian Herb With Major Star Power
As a South Indian I’m lost without my kariveppilai—Tamil for curry leaves. My family is from Kerala, a verdant state on India’s southwestern coast. Nothing we cook is complete without curry leaves, dessert being the only exception. We use them in fiery red fish curries and summery yogurt drinks, in brawny beef fry and slurpable rasam, in chutneys and in pickles. In this part of the world, food looks naked without curry leaves in it. Below, everything you need to know in order to understand their significance and use them in your cooking at home.www.bonappetit.com
