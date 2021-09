Far Cry 6 will be here next month, and sees you in the midst of a political revolution in the fictional island of Yara. You can see the broader details of what to expect from the story through here, but today we get a look at some of the finer details of the game. Like most entries in the series, there’s lots of small details and interactions you can have to help engulf you in the world. Now we get to see how you can interaction with animals in cute, and not so cute, ways.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO