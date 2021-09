Roses are a perfect candidate for fall planting because they tend to benefit greatly from the cooler weather and can be purchased at quarter of their spring price. Making the most out of your yard sale by planting a few rose bushes is a great idea. Not only will they bring in plenty of money when it comes time for them to flower, but these hardworking plants also offer excellent benefits that you can’t get anywhere else!

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO